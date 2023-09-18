Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale officially set to kick off on October 10

Back in August, we shared that Amazon had announced its fall Prime Day sale – except, we didn’t know just exactly when it would be. Today the retailer is back to report that the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will be officially kicking off on October 10.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale confirmed for October 10

We’re getting pretty good at guessing Amazon’s next move, as the company today has confirmed our suspicions that the new Prime Big Deal Days sale would go live for October 10 and 11. This is the second year we’ve seen the company launch a fall successor to its usual summer Prime Day sale, the savings are back to help get shoppers ready for the full-on holiday shopping festivities.

Throughout the two-day event, you’ll be able to save on just about everything listed on Amazon. There’s nothing too out of the usual this time, as the savings will officially go live at 3 a.m. EDT each morning. We can expect the usual Gold Box-style daily deals, too. As per the usual here, every product category sold by the retailer will be getting in on the discounts, with many running through the entire event, too.

There are in fact two notable changes this time around, with the first being that Prime Day is taking more of a global approach. The upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event will be rolling out to 19 different countries for one of the first times, which is exciting if you’re shopping outside of the United States this time. Also, Amazon is going to be leaning into more personalized recommendations, offering members deals based on past purchases, browsing history, and items saved to their Lists.

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout the second Prime Day this fall.

You can get a preview for what’s to come over on Amazon right now ahead of next month’s sale.

Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Threads

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!