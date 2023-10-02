Levi’s Family Sale offers up to 40% off sitewide including 40% off clearance + free shipping

Ali Smith
FashionLevi's
40% off + free shipping

The Levi’s Friends and Family Sale is live with up to 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. You can also save an extra 40% off all clearance. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Inside this sale you can find deals on denim, jackets, t-shirts, and more. A standout from this sale is the 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $99, which is $30 off the original rate. It’s available in 18 color options and the tapered fit is highly flattering. It’s also infused with stretch to promote comfort and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
