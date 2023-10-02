Samsung’s new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD lineup returns to all-time lows from $17

After seeing notable deals that came and went quite quickly in mid-September, the new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD memory cards have now fallen back down to Amazon all-time lows for the first time since. The deals start from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and are detailed below. Samsung unleashed its fastest and most capable new lineup of microSD solutions for the first time back in August, shortly before we got a chance to go hands-on with them. The new PRO Ultimate lineup delivers the brand’s fastest consumer-model microSD cards yet, capable of reaching speeds as high as 200MB/s with the asme wide-ranging compatibility and protection against the elements found on its previously top-of-the-line PRO Plus family of memory cards. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details and be sure to head below for a breakdown of the deals across all capacities. 

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD deals:

All of the deals below are matching the Amazon all-time lows, but we are seeing the 128GB and 512GB USB card reader bundles falling to the best prices yet at $1.50 and $7 under the previous all-time lows. 

If you can make do with a 180MB/s offering, Samsung’s PRO Plus lineup remains a compelling option for folks that don’t require the latest and greatest. Just about all capacities come in at under the price of the new PRO Ultimate deals mentioned above and you can get a closer look right here. Discounted pricing kicks off at $18 Prime shipped and lands across the entire lineup via Amazon. Check out our full review on this model as well. 

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

  • Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.
  • Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.
  • With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.
  • Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

