Apple Watch Series 9 steel case styles fall to new $740 lows at Amazon (Reg. $799)

Amazon is now discounting Apple Watch Series 9 Steel Case styles to $739.99 shipped. Available in graphite, silver, and gold finishes, the savings all arrive from the usual $799 price tags. This is $59 off, while marking the second discounts yet on these higher-end stylings at new all-time lows. Other models are on sale starting at $389.99, too. The dust has really just settled on Apple Watch Series 9 after units arrived just over two weeks ago. If you’ve finally decided that you want to score the latest and greatest wearable, now is your chance to save some cash along the way. Head below for the full report.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. These models in particular sport more premium builds that come in one of three polished finishes. There’s also a Milanese loop thrown in for good measure to round out the higher-end design.

Alongside the flagship wearable from Apple, its more capable counterpart is also getting in on the savings. Following to a very similar all-time low, Apple Watch Ultra 2 now starts lower than ever before at $774. This is only the second chance to save, too.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!