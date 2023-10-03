Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $45 ahead of this week’s launch, more

We are just a couple days away from Assassin’s Creed true return to form with the latest entry in the series, Mirage. The more stealthy and methodical approach to the formula is set to launch on October 5 after being pushed up and we are now tracking notable deals on pre-orders courtesy of Newegg. Using code VDPPSEP at checkout, you can score the standard digital copy on Xbox/PC for $44.99 or the Deluxe edition for $49.99. Down from the usual $50 and $60 price tags, this is really the only way to land a copy of the game ahead of release you can be sure will be available the second it goes live on Thursday at a discount. Still up at regular price on Amazon in physical form, these are the lowest prices we can find. The game takes place through the streets of Baghdad as players take control of Basim on his journey to join the Hidden Ones – “experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years as you parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.” Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Target Circle members select Nintendo Switch games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Target Circle members only
- Activate deal right here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- SteamWorld Dig 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition pre-order $35
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Pokémon Violet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Two digital Switch pre-orders for $100 (Reg. $120)
- Switch Online members only
- Super Mario RPG, Mario Bros. Wonder, Princes Peach Showtime!, much more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Xbox Action Adventure Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Open World Sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Origins Plus $28 (Reg. $40)
- Forspoken PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
