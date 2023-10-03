Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $45 ahead of this week’s launch, more

We are just a couple days away from Assassin’s Creed true return to form with the latest entry in the series, Mirage. The more stealthy and methodical approach to the formula is set to launch on October 5 after being pushed up and we are now tracking notable deals on pre-orders courtesy of Newegg. Using code VDPPSEP at checkout, you can score the standard digital copy on Xbox/PC for $44.99 or the Deluxe edition for $49.99. Down from the usual $50 and $60 price tags, this is really the only way to land a copy of the game ahead of release you can be sure will be available the second it goes live on Thursday at a discount. Still up at regular price on Amazon in physical form, these are the lowest prices we can find. The game takes place through the streets of Baghdad as players take control of Basim on his journey to join the Hidden Ones – “experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years as you parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.” Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

