Crocs cuts an extra 25% off clearance items: Clogs, sneakers, sandals, more from $17

Crocs is offering an extra 25% off clearance items with deals from $17. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The Bistro Work Clog is a standout from this sale that’s currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $50. These clogs are lightweight, cushioned, supportive, and buoyant. These clogs are available in three color options and feature sizing for both men and women. It also has slip-resistant treads and they’re highly flexible. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

