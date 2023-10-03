Crocs cuts an extra 25% off clearance items: Clogs, sneakers, sandals, more from $17

Ali Smith -
FashionCrocs
25% off from $17

Crocs is offering an extra 25% off clearance items with deals from $17. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The Bistro Work Clog is a standout from this sale that’s currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $50. These clogs are lightweight, cushioned, supportive, and buoyant. These clogs are available in three color options and feature sizing for both men and women. It also has slip-resistant treads and they’re highly flexible. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Crocs

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
9to5Toys Daily: October 3, 2023 – Apple Watch Series ...
Step up your meal prep with the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer...
Samsung unveils its next-generation 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 G...
SteelSeries intros new RGB Alias USB and XLR mics purpo...
LG’s unique 16:18 DualUp USB-C Monitor now starts...
HyperX Cloud Orbit S gaming headset with head tracking ...
First deal hits Samsung’s latest hybrid SmartThin...
Save 33% on the recent Wyze Cam OG smart camera at new ...
Load more...
Show More Comments