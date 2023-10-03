Crocs cuts an extra 25% off clearance items: Clogs, sneakers, sandals, more from $17

Crocs is offering an extra 25% off clearance items with deals from $17. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The Bistro Work Clog is a standout from this sale that’s currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $50. These clogs are lightweight, cushioned, supportive, and buoyant. These clogs are available in three color options and feature sizing for both men and women. It also has slip-resistant treads and they’re highly flexible. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Lined Clogs $40 (Orig. $60)
- Bistro Work Clog $34 (Orig. $50)
- Santa Cruz Slip-On Shoes $37 (Orig. $55)
- LiteRide 360 Clogs $38 (Orig. $60)
- All-Terrain Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $35)
Our top picks for women include:
- Boca Sequin Strappy Sandals $32 (Orig. $50)
- Baya Lined Fuzz-Strap Clogs $45 (Orig. $70)
- Specialist II Work Clogs $30 (Orig. $45)
- Tulum Shimmer Strappy Sandal $32 (Orig. $50)
- Skyline Sandals $48 (Orig. $80)
