Nomad’s Kevlar USB-C Lightning cables are now 50% off for 9to5 readers at $22.50

iPhone 15 is here with USB-C in tow. For all those of you who aren’t upgrading any time soon, Nomad is helping you score some new chargers for less by taking 50% off its entire collection of Lightning cables. Right now, applying our code 9to5LIGHTNING at checkout will mark down the company’s in-house cords. These are new all-time lows and some rare chances to save on what have to be some of our favorite Lightning cables around – and some of the best. The Kevlar USB-C to Lightning Cable is the way to go at $22.50, which drops from $45 to a new low. Head below for more.

Nomad’s flagship Lightning cable stands out from other models on the market with a design made from kevlar. This extends its lifespan far beyond what your typical rubber or even woven nylon cable can deliver, with more resistant to daily wear and tear, too. There’s a USB-C connection on one end and then Lightning on the other, making it the perfect option for more rugged iPhone 14 setups.

There are some other options also available over on this landing page, too. Just don’t forget to use our code 9to5LIGHTNING at checkout to lock-in the savings. There are different lengths available, as well as both USB-C and USB-A offerings – all at 50% off.

Nomad Kevlar USB-C Lightning cable features:

Designed to be fast, USB-C to Lightning Cable with Kevlar® is the fastest possible way to charge your iPhone. Reinforced with a double-braided Kevlar® outer sheath and strong metal alloy connector housings, this cable has been engineered for extreme durability and heavy everyday use. Charge from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

