ShockFlo S1 level 2 EV charger provides 36 miles for every hour at all-time low of $412

$137 off $412
a car parked in a parking lot

Amazon is offering the ShockFlo S1 Level 2 EV Charger for $411.75 shipped, after clipping the on-page 25% off coupon. Released back in May, we have only tracked two previous discounts for this EV charger. Down from $549, today’s deal comes in $16 above the all-time low and is the second-lowest price we have seen. This 40A EV charging station was designed for at-home installation, boasting the ability to “charge up to 8 times faster than a standard wall outlet”, and providing 36 miles of range per hour of charging. It offers built-in protections from lightning, current leakage, grounding, low-voltage, over-voltage, over-charge, over-heat, and over-current. Whether you install it inside or outside, it comes with an IP65 waterproof rating for safe use in any kind of weather. It also features smart-charging capabilities via the ShockFlo app, which you can use to monitor and control charging settings, and schedule charging times during non-peak hours to save you more money. Head below to read more about it.

While the above model can be used as a portable charger, it is more tailored for at-home hardwiring. As an alternative option, Amazon is also offering the ShockFlo G1 Level 2 EV Charger for $247.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. A more simplified version of the above model, this 40A EV charger is able to put 30 miles into your EV in just one hour, making it perfect as a portable option.

You can also check out the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord.

ShockFlo S1 Level 2 EV Charger Features:

  • Smart Charging: Use the ShockFlo APP to remotely control charging, monitor and adjust charging current, and schedule charging times during non-peak hours to save money. It also has an RFID card reader for secure charging.
  • Installation Options: 2 Install Options: Provided NEMA 14-50 plug or a hardwired installation options. NEMA 14-50 plug is perfect for portable charging in different places. Hardwired installation ensure a reliable and safe connection.
  • Guaranteed Quality and Support: Our service team provides a 3-year warranty and 24/7 customer support. Automatic App updates ensure a hassle-free charging experience.

