Swagtron’s EB-5 Swagcycle electric bike cruises to new all-time low of $360 (Reg. $550)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle Electric Bike for $359.99 shipped. Down from $550, it spent all of summer sticking around $600, with no discounts as far as we have tracked. Today’s deal is a long-overdue remedy to that fact, coming in at the same price as the current going used rate, and is a new all-time low. Arriving pre-assembled, this e-bike offers both a full-powered throttle as well as a pedal assist option. It is able to reach a top speed of 15 MPH and using only the throttle, can last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Its height can be easily adjusted to switch from an adult rider to a smaller teen, and it features a foldable frame that allows for compact storage within vehicles, under desks, and other small places. Its an ideal option for weekend cruises around the neighborhood or even for very quick commutes.

if you’re looking for an e-bike with longer commuting power, Amazon is currently offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $824. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20MPH and travel for up to 35 to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of Solé Bicycles’ new e-24 electric bike. Now available for pre-order and shipping out starting sometime this month, it comes in five unique color combinations that “reflect the essence and spirit of Venice Beach”, and is able to reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 40 miles on a single charge. You can read the in-depth announcement coverage here.

Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle Electric Bike features:

14 inch wheels; a pair of air-filled rubber tires with quick-disconnect power lines ensure better traction and easy tire maintenance. Terrain Type-Flat Terrain

15.5 mile range; ride your hybrid bike on full throttle to cruise up to 15.5 miles on a single charge by toggling between power assist and pedaling

The EB-5’s foldable bike frame can accommodate riders up to 264 pounds and folds three times so it fits inside compact vehicles, under desks, on subways and in other small spaces. Charging Time – 4-5 hrs

