Solé Bicycles brings the spirit of Venice Beach to its new e-24 e-bike, now available for pre-order

Solé Bicycles, a prominent Venice Beach lifestyle bicycle brand, is announcing its new e-24 electric bike. Now available for pre-order, this is the company’s first venture into the realm of electric vehicles, remaining dedicated to its traditional clean and minimalist designs in order to create an environmentally-friendly transport solution that offers both style and performance.

Reflecting the essence and spirit of Venice Beach

Solé Bicycles’ new e-24 electric bike debuts in five color combinations that “reflect the essence and spirit of Venice Beach” while still remaining true to the company’s clean and minimalist aesthetic. The company hopes to revolutionize urban commuting and leisure with this e-bike, regardless of whether riders will use it for daily commuting, beach-going, or recreational cruising.

We are proud to introduce e-24, Solé Bicycles’ very first electric bike,” said Jimmy Standley, CEO of Solé Bicycles. “This new collection of e-bikes is a testament to our commitment of innovation, design, and sustainability. With our e-bikes, we’re providing a stylish and eco-friendly transportation solution at a competitive price.

The five e-24 models are designed with a traditional, and yet still very much unique palette that captures the feel of Venice Beach, California. Whether it’s the all-black Overthrow model, the Whaler model’s white tires and cranks in combination with the navy-blue frame and brown seat, or even the el Tigre model’s black and silver contrasts with bright pops of orange on the rims – these designs ooze beach-cruising leisure.

The e-24 comes equipped with a 750W integrated motor and 15 Ah battery, and can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 40 miles on a single charge. It is able to go from zero to fully charged in up to four hours, and even offers riders the option to choose from a three-class system.

Similar to the company’s regular bicycles, the e-24 arrives 90% assembled. All the tools and instructions you will need to finish assembly are included, with an optional front and rear rack designed to seamlessly integrate with the rest of the e-bike. As an alternative for those who may not wish to do this work themselves, Solé Bicycles has partnered alongside Beeline Connect to provide customers with options to have the bike fully assembled, with the choice to pick-up at local bicycle shops or have it delivered via a mobile service courier.

Available for pre-order, the e-24 ships this October

Now available for pre-order, the e-24 has not been given an exact shipping date, but has been slated to begin shipping by mid-October. It debuts with a $2,199 price tag and will be available on the official site and Amazon.

