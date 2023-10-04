Aventon’s Pace 500.2 cruising e-bike receives one-day only $600 off flash sale for $999

Aventon Bikes has announced a one-day only flash sale for its Pace 500.2 e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from $1,599, and not to be confused with the flash sale from two weeks ago on the Pace 500.3 e-bike, today’s deal gives you $600 in savings. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this e-bike, only matched by Best Buy, with other retailers offering it at higher rates. At the time of writing this, there is just over 14 hours left – so you’ll want to act fast if you hope to add this cruiser bike among your commuter or joy-riding options.

Equipped with a 500W Brushless Rear Hub Motor in tandem with a removeable 48V lithium-ion battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH using only its throttle, and up to 28 MPH using the pedal assist, while also offering a range of 30-47 miles depending on which mode you choose. It features five levels of pedal assist, ranging from 10 MPH for up to 47 miles, to 28 MPH for up to 24 miles. It also sports an upright cruiser frame with integrated lights that offer turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, as well as a backlit LCD full-color display that keeps you informed of your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

While the above flash sale is limited to only the Pace 500.2 e-bike, Aventon also has an Autumn sale currently going on, marking down its newest models by up to $400, like the Abound cargo e-bike for $1,799. If you need a little more help in deciding whether to invest in such a substantial commuting option, check out our launch review over at Electrek for a full run-down.

Aventon Pace 500.2 e-bike features:

The Pace 500 ebike provides the rider with ultimate balance of comfort and power. With an upright cruiser frame and a cushy saddle, you’ll have excellent riding posture and will not want to stop the fun! Luckily, a large battery with fast charge capabilities, 3-4 hours until full, means that you can get back in the saddle in no time. A powerful motor gives you the ability to get where you’re going faster than you ever expected, and five levels of pedal assist plus a throttle function mean that you can expend as little or as much energy as you like whilst doing so. Get out there and feel the Pace on our most popular ebike!

