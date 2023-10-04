Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes up to 65% off Air Max, Dunks, Flyknit, more from $11

The Nike Last Chance Sale offers up to 65% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your shoes and apparel for the fall season with deals on Air Max’s, Dunks, Flyknit styles, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Air Max Terrascape 90 Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $140. These shoes are available in two color options and the classic Air technology was designed to make every trail feel like you’re walking on air. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nike customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dunk Mid Sneakers $92 (Orig. $115)
- Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Sneakers $100 (Orig. $125)
- Air Max Terrascape 90 Sneakers $90 (Orig. $140)
- Dunk High 85 Shoes $85 (Orig. $140)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 $79 (Orig. $140)
Our top picks for women include:
- Invincible 2 Road Running Shoes $116 (Orig. $180)
- Air Force 1 ’07 LX Sneakers $79 (Orig. $130)
- Therma-FIT Essential Running Pants $31 (Orig. $85)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 $79 (Orig. $140)
- Air Presto Shoes $122 (Orig. $135)
