Nike's Last Chance Sale takes up to 65% off Air Max, Dunks, Flyknit, more from $11

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
65% off from $11

The Nike Last Chance Sale offers up to 65% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your shoes and apparel for the fall season with deals on Air Max’s, Dunks, Flyknit styles, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Air Max Terrascape 90 Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $140. These shoes are available in two color options and the classic Air technology was designed to make every trail feel like you’re walking on air. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nike customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
