Expand your smart home with this 4-pack of meross multi-color HomeKit bulbs at $39, more

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its multi-color smart HomeKit LED bulbs for $38.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is slightly over 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Now down to under $10 per bulb, this is roughly $1 below our previous mention and one of the lowest prices of the year. If you’re not running a HomeKit system however, you can score the 4-pack of Alexa/Google Assistant variants for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 – clip the coupon to drop the price below the regular $30 or more listing here. This set is matching our previous mention. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar here, you’re looking at a 4-pack of smart multi-color light bulbs that you can drop right into the existing receptacles across your space. The LED treatment saves money on bills and the HomeKit-ready design supports voice control – “Hey Siri, set the bedroom light to green.” That’s on top of scheduling options and other automations with other HomeKit gear as well as the ability to tune them to traditional warm white colors as well.

If the 4-pack of HomeKit light bulbs is overkill for your needs, bring spending down to $24 and score the 2-pack after clipping the on-page coupon via Amazon instead.

And while we are talking HomeKit gear, check out this offer on the brand’s smart metal tabletop lamp down at $36 and then swing by our smart home hub for more. One standout deal there for folks in the Google ecosystem has the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen down at $60 in celebration of Google’s event day with all of the details you need on this offer while it’s still live waiting in this morning’s deal coverage.

meross multi-color smart HomeKit LED bulbs feature:

meross smart light bulbs are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly. (e.g. ‘Hey Siri, set the bedroom light to green’). Remotely control your smart Wi-Fi light bulb via the Apple Home app with a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. No hub is required. Moreover, you can use the Meross app to control it from anywhere (with internet access). All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!