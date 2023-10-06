Save $300 on Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at new $999 all-time low

Wellbots is now offering a rare chance to save on one of Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. Now dropping the 128GB cellular model down to $999 shipped, the savings land from the usual $1,299 price tag. This $300 discount is one of the first offers we’ve seen on the previous model since the new M2 units began shipping and is $100 under our last mention from the beginning of the year. Speaking of the newer counterpart, you’d pay $292 more over at Amazon. Below the fold we take a look at how it stacks up to the newer M2 version.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Using your savings from today’s sale to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of the 12.9-inch screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

