Amazon Essentials are currently up to 30% off from $8: Jackets, t-shirts, pullovers, more

Amazon is currently offering its Amazon Essentials line up to 30% off with deals starting at $8 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Improve your fall style with deals on outerwear, pullovers, t-shirts, pants, shoes, and more. One of the most notable items for men is the Lightweight Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket that’s marked down to $35.60. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $45 and this is the lowest rate we’ve seen since July. It’s lightweight, fashionable, packable, water-resistant, which makes it easy to wash, and you can choose from an array of fun color options. It also has a hood in case of showers and zippered hand pockets for convienience. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

