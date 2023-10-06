Backcountry Fall Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off clearance + 20% off one full-priced style

This weekend only, Backcountry offers an extra 20% off all clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save 20% off one full-priced style with code FALL20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your fall outerwear with deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Outdoor Research, Mountain Hardwear, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Shearling Jacket that’s currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $169. This stylish fleece jacket can easily be layered and it has several zippered pockets to store essentials. It has a fashionable logo on the chest and contrasting details to elevate your look. Plus, you can choose from three color options and dress it up or down seamlessly. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Nike Last Chance Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

