Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops back to Amazon lows from $1,500 ($300 off)

Amazon all-time low pricing has now returned on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 handsets. Amazon is now offering the 256GB unlocked entry-level capacity back down at $1,499.99 shipped. Regularly $1,800, you’re looking at a solid $300 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention from last month as the third cash discount since release. This is also on par with lowest straight up discount we have seen yet. The unlocked 512GB model is now selling for $1,619.99 shipped, down from the regular $1,920 price tag. Currently on sale for $1,800 directly from Samsung, this one is also returning to its Amazon all-time low pricing today. The trade-in promotions over at Samsung can yield some notable options as well, but as far as straight up cash deals go, Amazon is where it’s at. Head below for more details.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 enters as the brand’s latest flagship foldable powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood and Android 13 out of the box. The interior display measures out at 7.6 inches while a secondary 6.2-inch display graces the outside of the handset. While the form-factor from year’s past mostly remains intact, the upgraded hinge design makes for a more flush and elegant foldable experience this time around. You can take a deeper dive in what to expect from this year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 experience in our hands-on review.

Be sure to swing by our roundup of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases available for purchase too.

Then head over to our Android hub to load your device up with free and discounted apps. We also happen to still be tracking some notable deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB configurations now starting at $800 shipped, down from the usual up to $920. All of the details you need on these offers while they are still kicking are in our previous deal coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

