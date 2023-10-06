New all-time low takes $200 off Samsung’s latest 32-inch M80C AirPlay 2 monitor at $500

A new all-time low has arrived on Samsung’s 32-inch M80C AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor. Now going live courtesy of Amazon, pricing lands at $499.99 shipped. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings and is well below previous mentions. This is $72 under the discount from last month and marks a new all-time low as one of the first-ever markdowns. It’s also matched at Best Buy. Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the previous model, there’s still the sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, housing a 32-inch 4K panel in the process. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. New this time around though is HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

If you’re looking to elevate your new display off the desk, don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a discount on Anker’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser. This more recent release from the brand looks to do it all when it comes to an improved workstation, elevating a display to eye level for better ergonomics while also adding a series of extra ports into the mix for expanding your MacBook’s I/O. It’s now down to a new low of $175, too.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

