Anker’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser falls to new $175 low (Save $75)

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on Anker’s new 675 USB-C Docking Station Monitor Stand. It’s now down to $174.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. You’d more regularly pay $250, with today’s offer arriving at $75 off. This is a new all-time low that’s $25 under previous mentions. We explore what to expect from the package in our launch coverage, too, or you can head below for a closer look.

The 12-in-1 design comes centered around a 100W USB-C power passthrough port that turns a single cable from your MacBook into plenty of other I/O like a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and a whole host of USB-C and USB-A slots. All of that comes built into the monitor riser form-factor, that can elevate a display or iMac, with room underneath for your MacBook, Mac mini, and other gear. Anker then rounds out the package with a 7.5W Qi charger on the top to make the most of its footprint.

For the latest in docking stations, we just saw Plugable debut its new 10-port Thunderbolt 4 Dock today. This release arrives with all the bells and whistles you’d expect, including 100W passthrough charging and even 2.5GbE. Best of all, it’s currently on sale! Dropping down to $270, this new release starts off with some savings attached.

Anker USB-C Hub Monitor Stand features:

Equip your workstation with a 100W max USB-C upstream port (connect to laptop), 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port. Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you’re not using them. Note: This docking station only supports display via HDMI port

