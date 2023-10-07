Google Nest Hub Max drops to best of the year at $164 with our code (Reg. $229)

Google Nest Hub

Wellbots is now partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers a chance to save on the Google Nest Hub Max. Right now when you apply code 9to5NestHubMax at checkout, you’ll be able to drop the price down to $164 shipped. This is down from the usual $229 price tag, while also marking the first drop since back in July. It’s $65 off and beating our previous mention by an extra $5. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review and we break down exactly why below the fold.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. 

If you’re looking for a smaller Assistant experience, we’re also tracking a discount right now on the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen. This smart display from Google is now down to $60, delivering one of the best prices of the year as a result of the $40 discount.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

