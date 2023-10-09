Apple Studio Display starts at $1,280 as best prices of the year land on open-box models

Woot is now offering the best prices of the year on Apple’s Studio Display. Marking down open-box condition models, the savings all start at $1,279.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. The discounts today all start with the standard model with tilt stand, which is down from its usual $1,599 price tag. You’re looking at $319 in savings on this version, with as much as $449 being taken off higher-end configurations. These are all the best prices of the year and matching all-time lows from once before back over two months ago. Head below for more.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Apple Studio Display discounts:

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

