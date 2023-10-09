Apple Studio Display starts at $1,280 as best prices of the year land on open-box models

Rikka Altland -
Applewoot
$1,280

Woot is now offering the best prices of the year on Apple’s Studio Display. Marking down open-box condition models, the savings all start at $1,279.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. The discounts today all start with the standard model with tilt stand, which is down from its usual $1,599 price tag. You’re looking at $319 in savings on this version, with as much as $449 being taken off higher-end configurations. These are all the best prices of the year and matching all-time lows from once before back over two months ago. Head below for more.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. 

Apple Studio Display discounts: 

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ninja’s new 14-in-1 Combi air fryer oven cooks f...
LEGO Insiders sale now live with double points on all k...
UGREEN’s 30W/65W RoboGaN wall chargers with onboa...
OnePlus Pad comes with a companion magnetic keyboard at...
Rare offer delivers a FREE $50 gift card with Sony̵...
Run watchOS 10 on the original Apple Watch SE 44mm at n...
elago’s MS4 StandBy iPhone stand delivers a metal...
Best fall Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $1,600 off: Sony,...
Load more...
Show More Comments