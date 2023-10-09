Google Nest cameras secure your Assistant smart home starting at $70 (Reg. $100+)

Joining the Google deals that are already beginning to go live this week, Amazon is ringing in its Prime Big Deal Days event with a collection of Google Nest smart home camera discounts. Outfitting your Assistant setup with some added security, each of the cameras on sale are down to some of the best discounts of the year starting at $70. Shipping is free across the board. There’s models for both inside and outside your home, as well as ones made for the porch to help protect against package pirates. We break down the full list below the fold.

Google Nest camera price cuts this week:

Speaking of ways to save on Google gear, we’re also tracking the first price cut in months on the original Pixel Watch. If you’re not sold on the new one, this clearance discount on the first version from last year is now down to its best price yet as Amazon begins clearing out inventory at $280.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

