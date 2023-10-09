Jabra’s Elite earbuds now on sale from $50 for Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale (Reg. $80+)

Jabra earbuds are now going on sale, landing at the prices we expected to see for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Shipping is free across the lineup. These discounts will be live all week and offer some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date while marking the year’s best prices in particular. Jabra makes some of our favorite earbuds for both Android users and more fitness-focused listening experiences, and now you can bring home quite a few different releases starting at $50. Head below for the full lineup.

A particular favorite has the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds at the best price of 2023. Courtesy of Amazon, you can drop the ANC earbuds down to $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at $80 in savings and the second-best price ever. These flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as well as onboard Google Assistant support and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

