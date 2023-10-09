Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is the best value around starting from $650 (Orig. $999)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping to within $1 of the all-time low, the $749.99 shipped sale price right now takes $249 off the usual $999 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day where it dropped just a tad lower. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can save even more over at Woot, with a Grade A renewed M1 MacBook Air now clocking in at $649.99. That’s an extra $100 off a MacBook which is said to be like-new, with a 90-day warranty in tow. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at as much as $449 below the M2 model.

13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

