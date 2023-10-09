OnePlus Pad comes with a companion magnetic keyboard at $400 (Save $230)

OnePlus is now offering a chance to save on its OnePlus Pad. On top of the new Android tablet dropping down to $399.99 shipped after code SECRET80 has been applied at checkout, the savings get even better with a bundled OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard which will automatically be added to your cart at checkout. This package would normally run you $630, and is now seeing a $230 discount to the best price yet. It’s a value that’s an extra $80 under our previous mention, as well. Head below for more.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. In addition to the keyboard which we’ll come back to, this bundle deal gets you the brand’s new OnePlus Pad which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Circling back to the included accessory, today’s OnePlus Pad deal includes the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. This add-on turns your tablet into more of a productivity machine, with a physical keyboard that’s backed by a large trackpad.

All of this week’s Big Deal Days highlights are beginning to go live, and we have everything rounded up over in our Android guide. A particularly notable offer right now is dropping OnePlus 11 to its best price yet at $600, which is $100 off.

More on this OnePlus Pad deal:

Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort. With 67W SUPERVOOC, you’ll never worry about reaching for the charging cable again. A full charge takes just over 60 minutes¹. Charging is safer too with the advanced Battery Health Engine. Auto Connect hooks you up smoother and faster across devices. Level up from your smartphone display to the OnePlus Pad – and to an even larger screen – to simplify your work and amplify your play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!