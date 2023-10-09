Sony’s Xperia 1 V smartphone with dedicated shutter button hits new $1,198 low (Save $200)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Sony Xperia 1 V. This unlocked smartphone now sells for $1,198 shipped. It’s down from the usual $1,398 price tag for only the second time, with $200 in savings attached. This is $100 under the previous mention from back in June, too, and is a new all-time low. We take a closer look below the fold, but also break down the photography-focused design over at 9to5Google.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 V arrives as its latest generation of Android smartphone, all of which comes powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 2 chip. It’s backed by 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, not to mention a 5,000mAh battery. Moving to the outside of the handset, Sony is keeping up with its usual adaption of a 21:9 aspect ratio display, which arrives with a 4K 6.5-inch panel. There’s still an onboard 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Though the real star of the show and reason to bring home a Sony smartphone in the first place is its photography first mindset. Everything starts with a triple camera system around the back which includes a 12 MP main sensor, 48 MP wide-angle, and 12 MP telephoto lens. Of course, a quick access shutter button is on the side for a dedicated way to pull up the camera app.

Sony Xperia 1 V

  • Next-gen sensor & computational processing for stunning low light shots 
  • Create cinematic color expression with S-Cinetone for mobile 
  • OPEN RING DESIGN- Hear calls, listen to music, play games, and hear other types of online content anytime, all while remaining naturally connected to what’s happening around you. 
  • ULTRA-SMALL & LIGHT-Bluetooth ear buds with 5 sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes, and a USB-C charging cable.

