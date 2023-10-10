Airthings safeguards your family with up to 44% off its radon monitors from $100 for fall Prime Day

As part of its fall Prime Day festivities, Amazon is now offering up to 44% off the smart Airthings Radon and air quality monitoring systems with deals starting from $100. You’ll find both its previous-generation models and the latest smart Wave and View Plus models marked down for Amazon’s big fall savings bonanza. These Wi-Fi connected monitors are designed to measure your air quality, including “radon gas, PM2.5 (air pollution detector), carbon dioxide (CO2), VOCs (airborne such as kitchen gases, fumes, and cleaning products),” to keep your family safe and so you can achieve a comprehensive understanding of what is happening in your home. With the smart models, you can “check your live data anytime and receive timely air quality notifications wherever you are” as well as “track pollutants and contaminants before they become a problem with this always-on indoor radon gas, VOC, CO2, and PM2.5 air quality” monitoring. Head below to scope out the Prime Day Airthings deals.

Fall Prime Day Airthings deals:

Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector features:

Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined. Radon gas fluctuates daily and is highly dependent on many factors such as weather conditions. Long-term monitoring is crucial to take control, understand long-term exposure and minimize potential health effects. Simply wave in front of the monitor to get a color-coded visual indication of the air quality (Green, Yellow, Red) or connect to the App to get detailed results.

