Save on Anker’s newest Nano USB-C chargers, MagSafe stands, much more from $11

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now marking down just about everything that Anker sells. Be it chargers or power banks, gear with MagSafe or USB-C tech for your new iPhone 15, just about the brand’s entire catalog is getting in on the fall Prime Day savings. Shipping is free across the board. There are pages upon pages of discounts, and while you can certainly browse yourself, we also break down some favorites below the fold.

Anker’s new Nano chargers on sale

A favorite has the first chance to save on the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank landing at $34.99. Down from $50, this over $15 discount is a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $8. It comes in a pair of styles and stands out from other models on the market thanks to an integrated 30W USB-C cable that’s perfect for iPhone 15. It also has a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of its 10,000mAh battery. Head below for more.

MagSafe gear:

The fall Prime Day Anker deals also carry over to a wide range of MagSafe gear, too. A personal favorite has the Anker 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Cube at $112.46. This is one of the best prices ever at 25% off the usual $150 going rate. On top of being a notable iPhone 15 dock, it has Apple Watch fast charging support, and a compact design that’s ready for travel. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live in February, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market.

Prime chargers and power banks:

Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank features:

Experience hassle-free power on the go with the built-in USB-C cable, providing seamless charging in a compact form factor measuring 4.09 × 2.06 × 1.02 inches. Embrace rapid charging and recharging with the 30W two-way fast charging cable. Seamlessly recharge the power bank to 50% in just 45 minutes and charge your iPhone 14 to 50% within 30 minutes. Stay powered up wherever you go with our eco-friendly 10,000mAh power bank.

