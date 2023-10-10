Save $40 on ecobee’s SmartThermostat Premium at new Amazon low of $210, more

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee SmartThermostat Premium for $209.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $250 price tag, marking a $40 discount in the process. This is $10 below our previous mention from back in August, too, and is the first chance to save since. You can dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect, but we also break down the savings below the fold, too.

ecobee’s latest smart thermostat arrives with an updated design that still stays true to what we’ve seen from the company in the past – putting a touchscreen display at the center of its form-factor to supplement the actual smart controls. Perfect for keeping your space the right temperature as the inconsistent fall weather rolls in, this model works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, while also serving as a standalone smart speaker for the former two. That lets you call up either voice assistant right from the thermostat, on top of using your smartphone. ecobee then rounds out the package by including not only a separate temperature sensor, but also an internal one for hyperlocal readings to automate your space.

The savings also carry over to the other latest gear from ecobee.

ecobee SmartThermostat Premium features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

