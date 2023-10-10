Wyze Cam Pan v2 is now just $22 (Reg. $50) alongside other Wyze smart cameras

Amongst an assortment of other Wyze smart cameras, Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $21.98 shipped as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event. Normally fetching $50, this is dropping to a new all-time low. It’s a 56% discount and arrives well below our previous $30 mention, too. Improving on the original model, the new Wyze Cam Pan v2 now has color night vision support to supplement all of the other security chops. There’s a 1080p sensor for capturing the happenings of your home, which rests upon the motorized base that enables 360-degree pan, tilt, and zoom features for comprehensive surveillance. You’ll also be able to pair all of those features with Alexa and Google Assistant to round out the package. Our hands-on review details everything you can expect, as well.

Alongside the pan/tilt camera above, we’re tracking a series of other Wyze discounts to give your smart home a security upgrade. There are both indoor and outdoor models up for grabs, each of which fall to some of the best prices ever – though we’re mostly looking at new all-time lows.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 features:

Pan, tilt, and zoom: Control remotely using the Wyze app so you can see the whole room, fast. Or monitor a room automatically by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range. Now with Color Night Vision: Record night time video in full, vivid color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional cameras. Livestream from anywhere in full 1080p HD: See inside your home in real time using your mobile device.

