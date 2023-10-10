Upgrade your home network with Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh systems up to 48% off, deals from $25

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is looking to upgrade your home network with up to 48% off a wide range of router gear. Featuring everything from modern Wi-Fi 6E mesh network systems to more modest singular router setups for smaller spaces, this is great time to upgrade your at-home networking capabilities without spending anywhere near full price. You’ll find models on sale from some of the biggest names in the space including TP-Link, NETGEAR, ASUS, and more with deals starting as low as $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below the fold for a closer look at Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days networking sale.

Prime Big Deal Days networking sale:

Just be sure to also scope out the deal we are tracking on Google Nest WiFi Pro systems from $160 lows as well.

TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

WiFi 6E Tri-Band Mesh WiFi – Cover up to 5,500 Sq.Ft with next-gen seamless WiFi and make dead zones and buffering a thing of the past

Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band works as the powerful dedicated backhaul to ensure stable connections between nodes by default. You can switch it to Wi-Fi Network mode and connect your WiFi 6E-compatible devices to 6GHz Network

True Tri-Band Speed – All three WiFi bands work together to unleash your network’s total speeds up to 5,400 Mbps for 200 devices(6 GHz: 2402 Mbps (HE160);5 GHz: 2402 Mbps (HE160);2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps)

Unlock the Full Potential of WiFi 6 – Opening the 6 GHz band will change the game for WiFi 6. WiFi 6 brings about upgraded performance in network efficiency and capacity. Whereas the advantages of WiFi 6 are not fully realized while competing with transmissions from WiFi 5 (or other radios). The 6 GHz band is available only for WiFi 6 traffic, allowing WiFi 6 to meet its intended potential

