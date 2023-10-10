Upgrade your home network with Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh systems up to 48% off, deals from $25

Justin Kahn -
AmazonTP-LinkNetworkingPrime Big Deal Days
48% off From $25
a hand holding a cellphone

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is looking to upgrade your home network with up to 48% off a wide range of router gear. Featuring everything from modern Wi-Fi 6E mesh network systems to more modest singular router setups for smaller spaces, this is great time to upgrade your at-home networking capabilities without spending anywhere near full price. You’ll find models on sale from some of the biggest names in the space including TP-Link, NETGEAR, ASUS, and more with deals starting as low as $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below the fold for a closer look at Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days networking sale. 

Prime Big Deal Days networking sale:

Just be sure to also scope out the deal we are tracking on Google Nest WiFi Pro systems from $160 lows as well. 

  • WiFi 6E Tri-Band Mesh WiFi – Cover up to 5,500 Sq.Ft with next-gen seamless WiFi and make dead zones and buffering a thing of the past
  • Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band works as the powerful dedicated backhaul to ensure stable connections between nodes by default. You can switch it to Wi-Fi Network mode and connect your WiFi 6E-compatible devices to 6GHz Network
  • True Tri-Band Speed – All three WiFi bands work together to unleash your network’s total speeds up to 5,400 Mbps for 200 devices(6 GHz: 2402 Mbps (HE160);5 GHz: 2402 Mbps (HE160);2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps)
  • Unlock the Full Potential of WiFi 6 – Opening the 6 GHz band will change the game for WiFi 6. WiFi 6 brings about upgraded performance in network efficiency and capacity. Whereas the advantages of WiFi 6 are not fully realized while competing with transmissions from WiFi 5 (or other radios). The 6 GHz band is available only for WiFi 6 traffic, allowing WiFi 6 to meet its intended potential

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

TP-Link

Networking Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for fitness: Peloto...
Amazon offers Under Armour up to 50% off with deals fro...
Satechi’s sitewide sale takes 20% off new iPhone ...
Sony officially unveils the new PlayStation 5 console w...
ZAGG sitewide sale takes 35% off mophie’s all new...
Sony debuts new wireless INZONE spatial gaming earbuds ...
Fall Prime Day takes up to 30% off Greenworks power too...
Load more...
Show More Comments