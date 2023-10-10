KeySmart Apple Find My Key Organizer back to $40 all-time low, plus more from $8

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, you can now score the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer for $39.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Originally launching at $80 in late 2022, it started to drop into the $50 range this past spring and is now at the lowest price we can find. Currently sitting at $50 directly from KeySmart, today’s deal marks a return to the best price we have ever tracked. Unlike the more affordable models (many of which are on sale down below), this one works directly “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” KeySmart says the system will even automatically notify you if it thinks you’re leaving your keys behind. Powered by a built-in rechargeable lithium battery (runs for roughly 30 days per charge), from there it will deliver the usual KeySmart experience with the ability to house up to 14 keys alongside an included LED flashlight, a place to attach your key fobs, and a bottle opener. Head below for the rest of the KetSmart Prime Big Deal Days offers.

More KeySmart fall Prime Day deals:

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year has now arrived with 48 hours of straight discounts across just about every product category you can think of. We will be working around the clock for the next 2 days to uncover the most notable price drops across the sale event and every major online retailer out there to keep as much of that hard-earned cash in your pockets as possible. Be sure to sure stay locked to our fall Prime Day deal hub for constant updates on the best deals to take advantage of.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!