ROKFORM iPhone 15 cases see first deals, all-metal MagSafe wallet all-time low, more now 25% off

Justin Kahn -
25% off From $30
ROKFORM Fuzion metal MagSafe wallet

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, the official ROKFORM Amazon storefront is offering some solid price drops on its purpose-built iPhone accessories. You’re looking at 25% in savings with free shipping across the board. Not only are we tracking the first notable deals on the brand’s new rugged iPhone 15 case but we are also tracking one of the best offers on the 2023 ROKFORM Fuzion MagSafe Wallet. It is easily one of the most robust models we have reviewed yet, boasting a rock solid metal build that remains thin and sleek in its form-factor. The regularly $100 MagSafe wallet is built like a tank with an expandable design that can support one card or seven, and you can now land one for $75 shipped as part of the 2-day Prime event. Get a closer look in our hands-on feature and head below for a closer look at the rest of the ROKFORM Prime Big Deal Days offers. 

ROKFORM Prime Big Deal Days offers:

Prime Big Deal Days is now in full swing with some fantastic price drops at the ready across just about every product category you might be intersted in. Our annual fall Prime Day deal hub is now up with constant updates coming down the pipeline for the next 48 hours. Dive in right here and be sure to follow us on social to stay up to date. 

ROKFORM Fuzion MagSafe Wallet features:

Easily attach your Fuzion Wallet to the back of your MagSafe phone case…Our Fuzion wallet holds up to 7 cards and 3 bills…Slim enough to slide it anywhere. All the brawn, none of the bulk…It also has a built-in kickstand + folding stand for convenient viewing in any orientation…Premium materials create premium tools. Premium tools provide premium experiences. Welcome to military-grade protection.

