Samsung 27-inch Thunderbolt 4 ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor sees first discount at $300 off

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting a massive collection of Samsung monitors. While you’ll find a series of models fit for both workstation and battlestation setups, the savings this time are all about one of the company’s latest releases. The new Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor now sells for $1,299.99 shipped to headline the savings. It’s down from $1,600, marking a $300 discount and a new all-time low. Did we mention it’s also the first chance to save?

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display, this is it. Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 monitor steals the spotlight as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 on the market. The iMac-like design is going to fit in perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup, and arrives with some smart features baked in like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. There’s also the 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, as well as a 4K webcam, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor features:

A 5K monitor that connects to your favorite Windows and Mac devices with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity; New Thunderbolt 4 compatibility enables you to consistently transfer data more reliably. 5K provides more pixels than 4K, with 218 PPI for incredible detail; 99% DCI-P3 delivers color saturation to bring your ideas to vibrant life, and factory-calibrated color accuracy.

