Save on Hasbro Black Series Star Wars collectibles: Lightsabers, helmets, more from $81

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting a batch of Hasbro Black Series collectibles. Almost everything is on sale for the lowest prices to date, with free shipping across the board. There’s a series of helmets and Lightsabers, all of which come headlined by this Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber at $185.99. Down from $278, this 33% discount is only the second one so far. It’s a new all-time low at $13 below a price cut from earlier in the summer. Head below for more.

Hasbro’s Force FX line makes some of the best props for Star Wars fans, and its Elite series is even more notable. The iconic weapon of Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi, this is the hero’s first saber that was constructed by him. It features a light-up blade that can be detached from the metal hilt, with battle sounds and light effects ensuring you’re ready to take down the Emperor. Head below for more.

Other Force FX Lightsabers on sale:

Alongside the Lightsabers, the Hasbro Black Series deals for this week’s fall Prime Day sale continue over to some authentic helmets. There are three notable discounts up for grabs, with much of the same attention to detail as the other screen-accurate props above. These are all wearable helmets, but will also look great up on display.

Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber features:

Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring advanced LED technology, fans can imagine Star Wars action and adventure.

