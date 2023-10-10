Yale Wi-Fi touchscreen smart locks now at some of the best prices for fall Prime Day from $130

The Yale smart lock fall Prime Day deals are now live and ready for you down below courtesy of Amazon. We are tracking up to 30% off a range of its smart locks and sensors with pricing starting from $130 shipped for the fall Prime Day event. The brand is among one of the more trusted in the product category and now’s your chance to outfit your front door with one of its Wi-Fi smart locks, including various models from the keypad-only variant to the touchscreen option and the Bluetooth locks. Head below the fold for a closer look at the Yale smart lock fall Prime Day deals.

The fall Prime Day event is now officially underway with price drops landing across just about product category, from smart home and Apple gear to headphones, kitchen upgrades, and much more. Everything is ready and waiting in our Prime Day 2023 hub.

Everyone that needs access can choose their own way to unlock, whether it’s the keypad, voice assistant, Auto-Unlock or the Yale Access App on your smartphone or Apple Watch. Never worry again about remembering to lock the door. Yale can be set to Auto-Lock once DoorSense detects that the door is closed. We know that even when you’re not home, it’s still on your mind, and your to-do list. Lock-up, let someone in, receive notifications and share access from anywhere using the Yale Access App. Share unlimited codes with family, friends, and service people for simple, trackable access to your home, using the Yale Access App, so you’ll never hide a key again.

