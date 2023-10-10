ZAGG sitewide sale takes 35% off mophie’s all new extending 15W MagSafe stand at $97, more

Even though this week is headlined by Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, the savings are far from isolated to the retailer. The folks over at ZAGG are taking this as an opportunity to launch the company’s latest sitewide sale, taking 35% off in the process. Shopping is free across the board and the discounted pricing will apply automatically once added to your cart. An easy highlight has the first chance to save on one of the company’s new releases. The mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand was just revealed last week and is already down to $97.49. It’s 35% off the usual $150 price tag and a new all-time low.

The new mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand arrives with the ability to charge up your iPhone 15, as well as other gear in your Apple kit. There’s Apple Watch fast charging support, as well as a 5W Qi pad, both of which are joined by a telescoping MagSafe mount with full 15W speeds. We break down what’s to like this time around in our launch coverage, too.

There’s also tons of other gear for your Apple setup on sale, too.

mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand features:

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe delivers up to 15W of power to your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Charge all three simultaneously at their fastest speeds. Video chat or make hands-free calls while your phone charges. The extendable stand and adjustable head let you find the perfect, flattering viewing angle. This space-saving stand is your ultimate charging solution.

