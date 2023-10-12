Score a regularly $350 Nintendo OLED Switch today at $315 shipped (White or red/blue)

Woot is now offering new condition Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles for $314.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $350, it is currently fetching as much at Amazon where renewed listings start at $298. We have seen some very limited offers for less from retailers like Monoprice over the last few months and an ongoing deal on the Mario Kart 8 bundle at $375, but today’s deal is the lowest point of entry to Nintendo’s latest flagship machine right now. While it might not be the shiny new Mario Red edition (now available for purchase on Amazon), you do have your choice of the white or red/blue version at the discounted rate here today. More details below.

Alongside the updated OLED display – the best one Nintendo has shipped yet, the console still delivers on that immersive on-the-go or at home gaming experience alongside upgraded speakers and a refreshed dock design you can learn more about in our hands-on review.

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con con

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!