Score a regularly $350 Nintendo OLED Switch today at $315 shipped (White or red/blue)

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswootnintendo
Reg. $350 $315
Nintendo Switch price drops

Woot is now offering new condition Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles for $314.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $350, it is currently fetching as much at Amazon where renewed listings start at $298. We have seen some very limited offers for less from retailers like Monoprice over the last few months and an ongoing deal on the Mario Kart 8 bundle at $375, but today’s deal is the lowest point of entry to Nintendo’s latest flagship machine right now. While it might not be the shiny new Mario Red edition (now available for purchase on Amazon), you do have your choice of the white or red/blue version at the discounted rate here today. More details below. 

Alongside the updated OLED display – the best one Nintendo has shipped yet, the console still delivers on that immersive on-the-go or at home gaming experience alongside upgraded speakers and a refreshed dock design you can learn more about in our hands-on review

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

  • 7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
  • Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
  • 64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
  • Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
  • Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con con

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Very first chance to save on epic new 8Bitdo NES-style ...
Hands-on with Eureka’s new powerful and quiet can...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
Fall Prime Day delivers discounts up to 46% on Hoover a...
Spigen’s new StandBy ArcField MagSafe charging st...
Now’s the time to build or upgrade your PC with disco...
Top 10 fall Prime Day deals still available
Yeedi vac robot vacuum falls 63% to new all-time low of...
Load more...
Show More Comments