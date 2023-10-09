Score Nintendo’s Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $375 ($410 value)

As part of its Deals Holiday Kickoff event, Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Switch OLED bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $374.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $350 for the Switch itself, with the game adding another $60. Today’s offer is a rare chance to save on the console, with $35 in value thrown in. It matches an offer we saw back over Prime Day that had the same bundle available. While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play all of Nintendo’s most recent games on the big screen, too.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has only become more of a must-have for Switch owners after the last few months. Nintendo has been rolling out new tracks to play for the racing game, and it being included in with your new OLED model is a great first game to dive into. Ask new Switch owners or gamers who have had the console since day one, and they’ll both echo the idea that Mario Kart 8 is easily worth a spot in your library for causal racing or game nights with friends.

Even ahead of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event going live, we’re already tracking some notable discounts on Nintendo games. So if you’re looking to outfit your new Switch with more than just Mario Kart 8, you can save 50% on Zelda Skyward Sword, Mario Party, WarioWare, and more.

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

