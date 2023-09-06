Nintendo just launched some previously Japan-only classics on Switch Online

Justin Kahn -
Newsnintendo
Switch Online game library

Nintendo has now revealed the next additions to its Switch Online Game library and this time they are landing in the NES, SNES, and GameBoy Color collections. Last time around, we saw the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2, with Zelda Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons before that, but this time it’s all about some Kirby stacking action and previously Japan-only titles. Head below for a closer look. 

All of four of today’s new titles are available to base-tier Nintendo Switch subscribers and, while not exactly blockbuster retro games, they do bring some previously-unreleased titles to North American gamers. 

Nintendo Switch Online members can now play four more classic games, three of which were originally released in Japan only and never translated to English. Check out the newly added titles and discover the Japanese versions of a few old-school games! 

The new titles are as follows:

  • SuperNES: Kirby’s Star Stacker
  • NES: Joy Mech Fight
  • NES:  Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!
  • GameBoy Color: Quest for Camelot

All four titles are now playable on Nintendo Switch Online and you can check out the launch trailer below:

Today’s new additions to the Switch Online game library come on the heels of Nintendo announcing this year’s holiday Switch console bundles. Yes, we are indeed getting another Mario Kart 8 bundle, sans-OLED, alongside a pair of special edition Animal Crossing Switch Lite offerings. All of the details you need on those are right here

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tineco’s Floor One s7 PRO smart cordless floor cl...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Railbound, C...
Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 from $4...
GoPro reveals new HERO 12 Black action camera with two ...
Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike with $400 off laun...
Macy’s Jewelry and Watch Flash Sale takes 50-70% ...
Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM steps up waterproof s...
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machines regularly go for ...
Load more...
Show More Comments