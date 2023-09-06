Nintendo just launched some previously Japan-only classics on Switch Online

Nintendo has now revealed the next additions to its Switch Online Game library and this time they are landing in the NES, SNES, and GameBoy Color collections. Last time around, we saw the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2, with Zelda Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons before that, but this time it’s all about some Kirby stacking action and previously Japan-only titles. Head below for a closer look.

All of four of today’s new titles are available to base-tier Nintendo Switch subscribers and, while not exactly blockbuster retro games, they do bring some previously-unreleased titles to North American gamers.

Nintendo Switch Online members can now play four more classic games, three of which were originally released in Japan only and never translated to English. Check out the newly added titles and discover the Japanese versions of a few old-school games!

The new titles are as follows:

SuperNES: Kirby’s Star Stacker

Kirby’s Star Stacker NES: Joy Mech Fight

Joy Mech Fight NES: Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! GameBoy Color: Quest for Camelot

All four titles are now playable on Nintendo Switch Online and you can check out the launch trailer below:

Today’s new additions to the Switch Online game library come on the heels of Nintendo announcing this year’s holiday Switch console bundles. Yes, we are indeed getting another Mario Kart 8 bundle, sans-OLED, alongside a pair of special edition Animal Crossing Switch Lite offerings. All of the details you need on those are right here.

