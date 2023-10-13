Le Creuset refreshes cookware collection with new Thyme colorways, just in time for fall

Signature cast iron cookware company Le Creuset is debuting a gorgeous new collection of cookware for your kitchen, including everything from a Dutch oven, their signature skillet, mugs, baking pans, and more. Each piece comes in a deep, soft green called Thyme, sure to impress guests and beautifully complement your soups, stews, pies, and casseroles. Keep reading below the fold to upgrade your cooking experience.

Perfect for a dinner with loved ones or hosting a larger get-together, Le Creuset’s Thyme cookware collection has a timeless piece for everyone, whether you’re just starting out in the kitchen or are a seasoned chef. Additionally, this new Thyme collection includes kitchen cooking essentials for a great deal.

Best-sellers

Le Creuset’s iconic Round Dutch Oven is a must-have. Like all of their pieces, this Dutch oven is made of Le Creuset’s signature enameled cast iron, making it perfect for pot roasts, chowders, sourdough, and more. Available in 2 qt. – 13 1/4 qt., pricing ranges from $260-$365.

The Braiser is another fan favorite from Le Creuset. With a wide base allowing single-layer placements of ingredients and a domed lid that locks in flavor and moisture, the Braiser is perfect for breads, desserts, appetizers, and one-pot meals. Available in 2/14 qt. to 5 qt., the Braiser comes in between $290-$415.

Deals

A true kitchen essential, Le Creuset is offering a set of four microwave-safe mugs for $75.99, marked down from $96.00. Each mug is a liberal 14 oz., made with vibrant premium stoneware that will keep your drinks warm or cold.

Just in… Thyme.. for the holidays, the Heritage Pie Dish is also on sale from Le Creuset at $44.99, down from $56.00. The piece itself is gorgeous with a scalloped edge, and is designed to ensure that your pies, quiches, and casseroles have flaky crusts with beautifully baked fillings.

The Heritage Square Dish is also on sale at $44.99, down from $55.00, and is a versatile, must-have dish to add to your cookware collection. Whether you want to make cinnamon rolls, brownies, frittata, or casseroles, the Heritage Square Dish will keep your food warm (or cold) for serving, and is made from the same stoneware as the Heritage Pie Dish and the mugs.

Star of the show

If you want to really impress your friends and family with an autumnal piece of cookware used for everything from braising, baking, or even making soups, the Pumpkin Cocette is the piece to purchase. Designed with fall in mind, the Pumpkin Cocette features a unique ribbed design and a hand-crafted knob that looks like the stem of a pumpkin. This best-selling piece is made of enameled cast iron, is dishwasher safe, and comes in at $368.

Round Dutch Oven The Braiser Premium stoneware mugs Heritage Pie Dish Heritage Square Dish Pumpkin Cocette

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!