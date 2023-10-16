Belkin BoostCharge Pro power bank with Apple Watch fast charging hits $90 with rare sale

Amazon is now offering the new BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank for $89.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $100 price tag for one of the very first times. It’s the second-best price to date in particular at $10 off, coming within $15 of the all-time low from a couple of months back. Today’s offer is also matched at Belkin. We take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 14. Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup.

If you’re looking to just take advantage of Apple Watch fast charging at home, you can however save even more on the Belkin Nightstand Charging Pad. This model is down to $48 on Amazon from $60, and as you’d expect from the name is fit for your bedside table. There’s no built-in power bank, but it will take care of powering up your wearable in a compact build.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

With 20 watts of Power Delivery, this power bank lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes and a variety of other compatible devices at optimal speeds. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14.

