Secure 4 smart outlets and 4 USB ports with the meross HomeKit power strip down at $33

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeKit Smart Power Strip for $32.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model has fetched $41 for almost all of this year and sometimes even more. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon across 2023 and comes in at the best price we can find. This power strip features four smart outlets alongside four USB ports (4.0A). It makes for a notable option when it comes to the home office or just about anywhere else you can make use of some extra plugs and USB jacks. Compatible with HomeKit to access Siri voice command control over the outputs, it also works with Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings gear to provide scheduling and timers alongside support for sunrise and sunset settings. Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking to expand your outlet potential and don’t need the smart home/HomeKit support, this Amazon Basics 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector has served me well for years. It features a more robust build than you might expect from Amazon Basics and comes in at just over $21 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in HomeKit deals, we are also tracking some notable deals on the Onvis Smart Plugs. And if you’re looking to make your holiday lighting more intelligent, the ongoing price drop on Govee’s new Christmas lights are worth closer inspection. Pricing starts from $48 shipped and all of the details you need on the new sets are right here.

meross Smart Power Strip features:

4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports: Equipped with 4 individually controlled Outlets (15A maximum load) and 4 group controlled USB ports. Up to 4.0A for four USB ports. You can charge your cellphone, tablets, and other USB gadgets with smart power strip.

HomeKit Remote Control:This smart Wi-Fi surge protector with 4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports, ideal for home and office use. To enable HomeKit remote control, a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD or an iPad is needed as a Homekit bridge to connect it to your home WiFi network. If you don’t have these devices or you are an Android user, you can use the meross app to control home devices from anywhere anytime. No distance limitation.

Voice Control: Compatible With Apple HomeKit(iOS 13 or above), Siri, Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings, control your devices hands free, just make a voice command to turn on/off the connected devices. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub required.

