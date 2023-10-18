lululemon debuts Wundermost, their newest and softest bodywear collection yet

Yesterday lululemon announced their new bodywear collection, Wundermost, which comes in nine pieces and 14 gorgeous colorways. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about their seamless collection.

Made from Ultra Soft Nulu, lululemon’s softest fabric yet, Wundermost boasts a type of bodywear that doesn’t need to rely on compression or shaping. It’s designed for comfort and just enough stretch to feel personalized for your body.

There are nine silhouettes in Wundermost that range from bras to t-shirts to turtlenecks, in colors that are perfect for the colder months. Some of our favorites from the collection include:

Wundermost Cropped T-Shirt Wundermost Long-Sleeve Bodysuit Wundermost Long-Sleeve Shirt Wundermost Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Wundermost Nuli Triangle Bralette

Wundermost is available in select stores and on lululemon’s website.

Take some time to listen to your intuition—

Tune into that voice inside your head.

What’s it saying? Is it gentle? Kind?

Choose to be softer with yourself, and see what happens. You can start by getting dressed,

In silhouettes that don’t shape, just mold to you.

Explore the feeling that comes from being in your natural form.

Because there’s no greater power than honoring exactly who you are.

