Marshall’s Uxbridge AirPlay 2 speaker packs retro vibes at $179 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Uxbridge Smart AirPlay 2 Speaker for $179.35 shipped. This normally sells for $220, and is on sale for one of the first times this year. Our previous mention was back in March at $3 less, and now today’s offer returns with over $40 in savings attached. As one of Marshall’s most compact speakers in its lineup, the Uxbridge delivers AirPlay 2 integration on top of built-in Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s the vinyl wrapped exterior that you’d expect from the brand as well as gold accenting and a package that is as stylish as it is functional. You can also dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect, too. Head below for more.

As a more affordable alternative to the lead deal, the popular Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker will get you in on the retro stylings for less. Currently sitting at $126 via Amazon, this one arrives without the AirPlay 2 support found above but much of the same old school design. One of the main perks for this smaller speaker is its battery-powered design, which makes it a bit more versatile than the option above.

This morning also saw the Sonos Move go on sale. This speaker delivers a far more capable experience than the Marshall model above, integrating with the Sonos ecosystem at large. There’s still AirPlay 2 support, but an even more booming internal audio array. It’s now $100 off, but you’ll have to pay a bit extra for all of that extra tech at $299.

Marshall Uxbridge Home speaker features:

Uxbridge Voice combines the legendary sound of Marshall with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa, for a speaker that’s not just smart, it’s brilliant. Small in size yet large in sound, this speaker delivers a clean and precise audio experience. With Alexa you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free.

