Nomad’s new Hydro Flask tracker for AirTag makes sure you never lose your water bottle

Spend any time at the gym, around a college campus, or just hanging around trendy cities like Manhattan and you’ll inevitably come across more Hydro Flask than you can count. It is one of the most popular water bottles on the market right now, and Nomad is looking to bring some added functionality into the experience with its new AirTag tracker attachment.

Nomad’s new Hydro Flask Tracker for AirTag is a very simple accessory to your wattle bottle that has one main goal – to help make sure you never lose your bottle again. The TPU rubber design is meant to fit underneath your existing flask, and stays in place with one of the bottle Boot accessories that container company already sells.

You just slot your existing AirTag into the divot at the center of the adapter, and it’ll stay flush with the whole assembly while hiding inconspicuously underneath. The Hydro Flask Tracker for AirTag is design to work with 32-ounce and 40-ounce wide mouth bottles, as well as the companion Boot accessories. There’s really not all that much to it, other than solving one of the issues that I seem to run into on a regular basis.

Finding your water bottle has never been this easy. Hydro Flask Tracker’s slim TPU body fits perfectly between your Hydro Flask and its Medium Flex Boot and features a hidden AirTag compartment for easy tracking with the Find My App.

If you’re looking to give an AirTag a home in the Hydro Flask Tracker, the accesory is now available for purchase direct from Nomad. It’ll only set you back $10, and comes in a single black color. I really do like the added touch of having a neat design etched into the build, which gives it that typical Nomad look.

