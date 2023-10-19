Google’s 2-node Nest WiFi Pro system is lower than fall Prime Day at $209 low (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro System for $208.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $300 going rate in order to save you 30%. It’s also a new all-time low, arriving at $11 under our previous mention from last week’s fall Amazon Prime Day sale. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 2-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 4,400-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices.

This morning also saw a notable chance to save on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery), too. This elevates the security in your Assistant setup with a discount from its usual $180 price tag down to $120. It’s matching the Prime Day sale discount we saw last week, too.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

