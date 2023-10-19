OnePlus Open foldable debuts with $200 off pre-order discount at $1,500

The new OnePlus Open smartphone is now official. And to celebrate its launch, OnePlus has a new discount live for those who pre-order its first-ever foldable. The OnePlus Open now sells for $1,499.99 shipped. It’s down from the $1,700 price tag that will arrive when it officially begins shipping later this fall. This is of course the first discount so far at $200 off, and comes in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways. If you’re more of an Amazon shopper, pre-ordering the smartphone there will score you a $200 gift card. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Making the value of the lead deal even better, you’re of course getting the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 alongside the smartphone. These just launched earlier in the year, too, rocking 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage. It amounts to another $180 in savings on top of the $200 OnePlus Open launch discount.

More on the OnePlus Open:

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!