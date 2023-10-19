Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds FE come with a $10 gift card at $100

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $99.99 shipped while also bundling in a $10 gift card. That gives you an extra $10 credit to use on future purchases after buying these all-new and even more affordable earbuds from Samsung. This is the first chance to save so far, as well. Galaxy Buds FE just launched last week and arrive to offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably, but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life.

You could however save even more on the Galaxy Buds 2. These earbuds have a higher $150 MSRP, but are now marked down to $83.49. This undercuts the lead deal by a little extra, and offers a slightly more capable experience. The Galaxy Buds FE still have some perks, like better battery life and SmartThings Find support, but the Galaxy Buds 2 counter with a Qi charging case, touch controls, and a better water-resistance rating.

Or if you want something a bit more high-end, we’re still tracking one of the best prices yet on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $187.99 in several styles. This is down from $230, and marking the fourth-best price to date. It’s $42 off, and a nice second-chance offer if you missed last week’s discount. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE features:

Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. Galaxy Buds FE pair easily to your other Galaxy devices through your Samsung account; Just open the case, tap to connect and your paired Buds FE show up in your list of devices. With Auto Switch, Buds FE connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat.

