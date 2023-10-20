CORSAIR collaborates with Elgato to debut Platform:6 modular computer desk for $1,800

CORSAIR is debuting its new Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk. Now available for purchase, the company is building upon decades of experience delivering industry-leading gear with this new benchmark. In collaboration with Elgato, one of the most trusted names in streaming and content creation, CORSAIR has created a desk that covers the wide-ranging needs of gamers, creators, and professionals.

Platform:6 is a canvas to express your individuality

The Platform:6 is a testament to CORSAIR’s commitment to excellence with a combination of premium materials, exceptional craftsmanship, a wide range of customization, and quality-of-life features, this desk evolves beyond past just being a workspace and becomes a canvas for you to express your individuality.

There are currently three pre-configured models available; however, CORSAIR has also created an online configurator with an array of options so that anyone can create the perfect setup for their needs. It comes in either a fixed or adjustable height – with the latter being powered by dual-electric motors with an LED controller that offers two memory pre-sets. You have two options for your surface: a sturdy black laminate or an elegant dark walnut-stained rubber wood.

The Platform:6 is a reflection of CORSAIR’s commitment to meeting the needs of our customers from all walks of life. Working tirelessly alongside our colleagues at Elgato, we’ve put together a desk that raises the bar for quality, versatility, and innovation while exceeding all expectations. George Makris, Director of Home Tech Product Marketing

For those always concerned with keeping an aesthetically pleasing desktop, the Platform:6 was designed with that particular need in mind. It offers a six-foot wide surface area, with enough room to fit a PC and peripherals, with a built-in RapidRoute wire management tray, cable routing accessories, and an in-desk storage cubby that keeps everything out of sight for a seemingly clean and open setup. There are even optional desk extensions you can choose from to increase this surface area that come with side pegboards as well. All desks include a movable power strip with USB-A and USB-C ports.

One of the models sports a modular rail system at the back of the desk, which is ideal for mounting meeting or streaming gear like cameras, lights, and microphones, and it even utilizes a universal standard aluminum T-Channel crossbar for compatibility with hundreds of aftermarket attachments and accessories as well.

With multimonitor setups becoming more and more common nowadays, you’ll find that every Platform:6 features dual-monitor arms as a standard inclusion, allowing you to mount up to two 32-inch monitors or a single ultrawide 34-inch monitor.

There is also a special Elgato Multi-Frame option that attaches to the base rail system to more than double your rail space and provide far greater mounting options – included in the pre-configured Platform:6 Creator Edition, or it can be selected as an add-on through the online configurator.

Platform:6 Modular Desk is now available for purchase

The Platform:6 Modular Desk is now available for purchase with a $1,799.96 price tag and can be found at corsair.com and the worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!